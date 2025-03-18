Martin Pospisil News: Notches helper in loss

Pospisil recorded an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pospisil had the secondary assist on a Rasmus Andersson tally late in the first period. For Monday's game, Pospisil was on the top line with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, a spot where he's had previous success. Still, Pospisil's game is best suited to bottom-six minutes, and he often doesn't get power-play time. He's managed 22 points, 85 shots on net, 242 hits, 78 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 66 appearances in 2024-25, slightly behind the pace that saw him put up 24 points in 63 outings as a rookie last year.