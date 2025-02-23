Martin Pospisil News: Offers helper in win

Pospisil logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Pospisil has four helpers over his last seven outings. The 25-year-old is currently on the fourth line, and while that will reduce his offense, it's a role that fits his playing style well. Pospisil is up to 19 points, 75 shots on net, 192 hits, 74 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances, a touch below his pace from his 24-point rookie season over 63 games in 2023-24.