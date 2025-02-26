Martin Pospisil News: Opens scoring in win

Pospisil scored a goal and added seven hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

The Flames' lack of scoring depth has often led to Pospisil playing higher in the lineup, but he's been on the fourth line since the 4 Nations Face-Off ended. That's a good spot for his heavy playing style, and he's found quick chemistry with Kevin Rooney and Ryan Lomberg. Pospisil has seven points over his last 11 outings, and he's up to four goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 199 hits, 74 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 57 appearances this season.