Martin Pospisil News: Playing for Slovakia
Pospisil will join Slovakia for the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Friday.
Pospisil had one goal and two assists over 22 regular-season games with the Flames in 2025-26, after playing 81 games in 2024-25. He missed the first 49 games of the season with an undisclosed injury and never got untracked all year. Pospisil will look to fill out a bottom-six role next season, as he still has two-years remaining on a three-year deal signed in July of 2025.
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