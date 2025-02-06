Martin Pospisil News: Posts assist in loss
Pospisil notched an assist, four shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Pospisil has three helpers and 26 hits over his last five contests. The 25-year-old continues to see middle-six usage, adding plenty of physicality and a little depth offense. For the season, he has three goals, 15 helpers, 75 shots on net, 192 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 54 appearances. He's also avoided suspensions so far in 2024-25 -- he had one in March of last season, but he can be a solid fantasy option in formats that reward his heavy play as long as he doesn't cross the line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now