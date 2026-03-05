Martin Pospisil News: Pots lone goal in loss
Pospisil scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.
Pospisil had been scratched for the previous two games. He missed more than three months to begin the season while he recovered from an undisclosed injury, and he started slow once he was healthy. The goal was his first point in 10 outings, to go with 12 shots on net, 31 hits and six PIM. Pospisil is currently in a fourth-line role but may move up the lineup if the Flames swing some trades prior to Friday's deadline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Pospisil See More
-
General NHL Article
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?44 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8148 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7332 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Pospisil See More