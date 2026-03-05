Martin Pospisil headshot

Martin Pospisil News: Pots lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Pospisil scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Pospisil had been scratched for the previous two games. He missed more than three months to begin the season while he recovered from an undisclosed injury, and he started slow once he was healthy. The goal was his first point in 10 outings, to go with 12 shots on net, 31 hits and six PIM. Pospisil is currently in a fourth-line role but may move up the lineup if the Flames swing some trades prior to Friday's deadline.

Martin Pospisil
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Pospisil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Pospisil See More
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
44 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
148 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
157 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
332 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025