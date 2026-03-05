Martin Pospisil News: Pots lone goal in loss

Pospisil scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Pospisil had been scratched for the previous two games. He missed more than three months to begin the season while he recovered from an undisclosed injury, and he started slow once he was healthy. The goal was his first point in 10 outings, to go with 12 shots on net, 31 hits and six PIM. Pospisil is currently in a fourth-line role but may move up the lineup if the Flames swing some trades prior to Friday's deadline.