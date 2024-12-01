Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Martin Pospisil headshot

Martin Pospisil News: Provides helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Pospisil notched an assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

An in-game adjustment united Pospisil with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, though it's unclear if that line will stick moving forward. Pospisil did fairly well for himself late in November, earning five points, 12 PIM and eight hits over the last seven games of the month. He's up to 10 points, 36 shots on net, 61 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 25 contests this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.

Martin Pospisil
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now