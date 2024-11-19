Martin Pospisil News: Snaps slump with power-play assist

Pospisil notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Pospisil endured a rough month, going 15 games without a point before getting on the scoresheet Tuesday. The 25-year-old has bounced around the lineup but often settles into a middle-six role. He's at six points -- five of which he earned over the first three contests of 2024-25 -- while adding 27 shots on net, 54 hits, 21 PIM an a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.