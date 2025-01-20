Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton Injury: Close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Appleton (lower body) is very close to being available to return to the lineup, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Monday.

Appleton will miss his 11th straight game against Utah on Monday, but he could be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup versus Colorado. The 29-year-old forward has six goals, 15 points, 60 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 35 hits through 37 appearances this season.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
