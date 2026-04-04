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Mason Appleton Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Appleton (upper body) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Appleton missed Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers due to the injury. He has contributed six goals, 14 points, 63 shots on net and 89 hits in 65 outings this season.

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
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