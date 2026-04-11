Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton Injury: Expected to miss Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Appleton (upper body) is set to miss Saturday's game against New Jersey, per Red Wings in-game host Kara Wolfbauer.

Appleton hasn't been in the lineup since April 2. He has six goals, 14 points, 44 PIM and 89 hits in 65 outings in 2025-26. If Appleton is able to return before the end of the regular season, then he'll probably serve in a middle-six capacity.

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
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