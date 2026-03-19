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Mason Appleton Injury: Leaves with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Appleton left Thursday's game with 42 seconds left in the second period after an awkward fall, reports NHL.com. He did not return.

Appleton had been hit into the boards by Montreal forward Nick Suzuki; there was no postgame update. Appleton has five goals and eight assists in 59 games this season. He's on an eight-game point drought, and he hasn't scored a goal in 2026 (28 games).

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
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