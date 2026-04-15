Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton Injury: Not in action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Appleton (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Panthers.

Appleton will miss his sixth straight game to end the campaign. He'll finish the season with 14 points in 65 outings. He is under contract for 2026-27, but without an update on his injury status, it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of that campaign.

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
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