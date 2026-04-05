Mason Appleton Injury: Not playing Sunday
Appleton (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Appleton will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has earned six goals, 14 points, 63 shots on net and 89 hits in 65 appearances this season.
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