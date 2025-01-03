Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Appleton (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.

Appleton has been dealing with a lower-body injury since late December, and his move to injured reserve isn't particularly surprising after head coach Scott Arniel labeled him day-to-day. It's not yet clear when Appleton will be able to return to game action, but David Gustafsson will likely continue to see more consistent playing time in his absence.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
