Mason Appleton Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Appleton (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.

Appleton has been dealing with a lower-body injury since late December, and his move to injured reserve isn't particularly surprising after head coach Scott Arniel labeled him day-to-day. It's not yet clear when Appleton will be able to return to game action, but David Gustafsson will likely continue to see more consistent playing time in his absence.