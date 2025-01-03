Mason Appleton Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Appleton (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.
Appleton has been dealing with a lower-body injury since late December, and his move to injured reserve isn't particularly surprising after head coach Scott Arniel labeled him day-to-day. It's not yet clear when Appleton will be able to return to game action, but David Gustafsson will likely continue to see more consistent playing time in his absence.
