Mason Appleton Injury: Unavailable against Columbus
Appleton (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's home contest versus Columbus, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
This will be Appleton's third consecutive game on the shelf. Prior to getting injured, the 30-year-old forward was stuck in a cold stretch, as he had recorded just one goal, 23 hits and 12 PIM across his past 14 appearances. Detroit's next game is against the Flyers on Thursday.
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