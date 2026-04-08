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Mason Appleton Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Appleton (upper body) is not expected back in action versus the Flyers on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Appleton is set to miss his fourth straight game due to his lingering upper-body problem. The 30-year-old center is running out of time to get into the lineup before the end of the regular season, and could be in danger of seeing his 2025-26 campaign end entirely if the Wings can't secure a playoff spot. If Appleton doesn't return, he'll end the year having registered six goals, eight assists and 63 shots in 65 contests while averaging 13:31 of ice time.

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
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