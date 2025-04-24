Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton News: Bags apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Appleton notched a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Appleton has earned two helpers over three playoffs contests, which is better than what he produced over the last eight games of the regular season (one assist). The 29-year-old remains in a third-line role and is unlikely to see more minutes unless there are injuries in the top six. Appleton is also factoring in on the second power-play unit while Nikolaj Ehlers (foot) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) are unavailable.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
