Mason Appleton News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Appleton provided an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Appleton snapped a seven-game slump with his helper on an Adam Lowry tally. The 28-year-old Appleton has maintained a steady third-line role, but his performance has dipped after a strong October. He's at 11 points, 34 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 21 appearances this season.

