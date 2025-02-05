Mason Appleton News: Contributes helper Tuesday
Appleton notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Appleton set up a Rasmus Kupari tally in the third period. This was Appleton's first assist and second point over seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has resumed his usual third-line role, and he's up to 17 points, 70 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-9 rating over 44 appearances. He's unlikely to match last year's career-high 36-point output, and his per-game pace is a little behind as well, but the Jets have been good and won't need to mess with his role as long as injuries stay few.
