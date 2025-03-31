Mason Appleton News: Lights lamp Sunday

Appleton scored a goal, took three shots and posted a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Appleton scored the game-winning goal with a wrister in the early stages of the second period, giving him two goals across his last three appearances. With this goal, Appleton has reached double-digit goals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career, though with 21 points across 63 contests, he's not much of a reliable fantasy contributor in most formats.