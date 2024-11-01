Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Nets game-winner Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Appleton scored a goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Appleton's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old forward has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings, providing some steady offense from a third-line role with minimal power-play time. He's up to nine points (four goals, five assists), 21 shots on net, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 11 contests overall.

