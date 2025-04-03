Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Picks up assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Appleton notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Appleton has two goals and an assist over his last five contests. The 29-year-old has seen an uptick in playing time recently as the Jets manage without Gabriel Vilardi (upper body). Most of Appleton's gains have come with his spot on the second power-play unit, though he hasn't produced a point there. He's at 10 goals, 12 helpers, 99 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-10 rating over 65 appearances this season.

