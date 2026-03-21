Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Poised to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Appleton (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup against Boston on Saturday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Appleton left Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal, but he participated in Saturday's morning skate and appears to be available to play against the Bruins. He has contributed five goals, 13 points, 57 shots on net and 76 hits across 59 appearances this season.

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
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