Mason Appleton News: Scores a goal in victory

Appleton scored a goal on three shots in a 4-1 win against the Senators on Wednesday.

Appleton scored his eighth goal of the season, the eventual game-winning goal unassisted in the first period. The 29-year-old now has three points in 11 games since a lower-body injury kept him out of the 11 prior contests. Playing in a bottom-six role, he'll have to beat the odds to try to match his career-best, 36-point offensive season from last year.