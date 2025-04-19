Mason Appleton News: Sets up empty-netter

Appleton logged an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Appleton ended the regular season on a six-game skid, but he was able to get on the scoresheet in the playoff opener. He fed Adam Lowry for an empty-net goal to close out this win. Appleton played in a third-line role for much of 2024-25, racking up 22 points, 107 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-7 rating in 71 regular-season contests.