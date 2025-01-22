Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Slated to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Appleton (lower body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Colorado.

Appleton last played Dec. 28. He has six goals, 15 points, 35 hits and 20 blocks in 37 appearances in 2024-25. Appleton is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Morgan Barron and David Gustafsson. Adam Lowry will exit the lineup due to an upper-body injury.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
