Mason Appleton News: Slated to return Wednesday

Appleton (lower body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Colorado.

Appleton last played Dec. 28. He has six goals, 15 points, 35 hits and 20 blocks in 37 appearances in 2024-25. Appleton is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Morgan Barron and David Gustafsson. Adam Lowry will exit the lineup due to an upper-body injury.