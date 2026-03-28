Mason Appleton News: Starts comeback attempt
Appleton scored a goal, added two PIM and logged four hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Appleton hadn't scored in 2026 prior to Saturday. He was limited to just two assists in his first 31 games of the calendar year, and those helpers both came against the Predators on March 2. Despite his meager scoring, he's remained in the lineup in a bottom-six role throughout the slump. The 30-year-old is at six goals, 14 points, 62 shots on net, 83 hits, 44 PIM, 28 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 63 appearances. He is on pace to miss the 20-point mark for just the second time in six years.
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