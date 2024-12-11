Mason Appleton News: Tacks on goal Tuesday

Appleton scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Appleton has three points over his last three games, a vast improvement on the two assists he logged over the prior 16 contests. The 28-year-old wasn't going to sustain his hot start to the season, but the Jets have mostly left their lines intact since the team has played well. Appleton is at six goals, eight assists, 49 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-8 rating over 30 appearances in a third-line role.