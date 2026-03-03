Mason Appleton News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Appleton collected two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

The veteran winger had a hand in an Emmitt Finnie tally early in the first period, and Albert Johansson's game-winner late in the second. Appleton snapped a 19-game point drought with the performance, and offensive opportunities have been tough to come by in a bottom-six role. On the season, Appleton has five goals and 13 points in 51 contests.