Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Appleton collected two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

The veteran winger had a hand in an Emmitt Finnie tally early in the first period, and Albert Johansson's game-winner late in the second. Appleton snapped a 19-game point drought with the performance, and offensive opportunities have been tough to come by in a bottom-six role. On the season, Appleton has five goals and 13 points in 51 contests.

Mason Appleton
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Appleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Appleton See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
121 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 17: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 17: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
137 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
162 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 7
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
300 days ago