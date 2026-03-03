Mason Appleton News: Two helpers in Monday's win
Appleton collected two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
The veteran winger had a hand in an Emmitt Finnie tally early in the first period, and Albert Johansson's game-winner late in the second. Appleton snapped a 19-game point drought with the performance, and offensive opportunities have been tough to come by in a bottom-six role. On the season, Appleton has five goals and 13 points in 51 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Appleton See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2121 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 17: Best Bets and Parlay Tips137 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 7300 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Appleton See More