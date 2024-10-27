Mason Appleton News: Two points in Calgary

Appleton scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

The Jets' third line of Appleton, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter combined for six points on the night, with both of Appleton's coming in the third period as Winnipeg broke open a 2-2 tie. The 28-year-old is off to the best start of his career, racking up three goals and eight points in eight games, but Appleton likely won't be able to maintain that pace much longer -- his career highs are 14 goals and 36 points, both set over 82 regular-season games in 2023-24.