Mason Appleton News: Two points in Saturday's win

Appleton scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

It's the first multi-point performance since Oct. 26 for Appleton, who had managed only one point (an assist) over his prior 14 games. The checking-line forward has just five goals and 13 points through 28 contests, but that's enough of a pace for him to match his career-best campaign from 2023-24, when he produced 14 goals and 36 points over a full 82-game schedule.