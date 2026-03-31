Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei Injury: Not available against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Lohrei (upper body) isn't an option for Tuesday's home contest versus the Stars, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Lohrei will miss his second consecutive and remains day-to-day at this time. The left-shot defenseman will replace Henri Jokiharju or Andrew Peeke in the lineup once he's deemed healthy enough to suit up.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
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