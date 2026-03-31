Mason Lohrei Injury: Not available against Dallas
Lohrei (upper body) isn't an option for Tuesday's home contest versus the Stars, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Lohrei will miss his second consecutive and remains day-to-day at this time. The left-shot defenseman will replace Henri Jokiharju or Andrew Peeke in the lineup once he's deemed healthy enough to suit up.
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