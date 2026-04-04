Mason Lohrei Injury: Not playing Saturday
Lohrei (upper body) won't play against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Lohrei will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return against Philadelphia on Sunday. He has provided seven goals, 25 points, 67 shots on net and 86 blocked shots across 68 appearances this season.
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