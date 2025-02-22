Fantasy Hockey
Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei Injury: Questionable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Lohrei is under the weather with an illness and is questionable for Saturday's tilt versus Anaheim, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Lohrei has three goals and 20 assists in 52 games this season and has been a force on the power play with 10 assists. When healthy, Lohrei will take over quarterbacking the first power play as Charlie McAvoy is out of action with a shoulder injury and infection. Look for Parker Wotherspoon to enter the lineup, if Lohrei is unable to play.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
