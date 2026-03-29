Mason Lohrei Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Lohrei (upper body) won't play against Columbus on Sunday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Lohrei is day-to-day and logged only 11:47 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 win over Minnesota. He has seven goals, 25 points, 67 shots on net and 86 blocked shots across 68 appearances this season. Henri Jokiharju will replace Lohrei in Sunday's lineup versus the Blue Jackets.