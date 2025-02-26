Mason Lohrei News: Collects two more helpers

Lohrei notched two assists, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Lohrei's second two-assist game since the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Prior to the break, he was stuck in a five-game point drought. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 27 points (12 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 54 appearances. His scoring upside has made him an option in fantasy this season, and he should be able to maintain a decent role since Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) is not expected to be back during the regular season.