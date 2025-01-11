Mason Lohrei News: Contributes two helpers

Lohrei had two power-play assists, one shot on goal and three blocked shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Florida on Saturday.

In Saturday's victory, Lohrei had the primary helper on goals by Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. The 23-year-old Lohrei has one goal and three points in his last two outings following a five-game pointless slump. He has two goals and 19 points through 40 appearances this season.