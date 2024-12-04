Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei News: Earns power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Lohrei notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Lohrei snapped a four-game slump with the helper. His last three points, over a span of eight games, have been power-play assists as he continues to play on the second unit. The 23-year-old defenseman is at nine points (four on the power play), 24 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 23 appearances.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now