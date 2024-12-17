Mason Lohrei News: Gathers assist in win

Lohrei notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Lohrei has five helpers over seven appearances in December, though he was scratched last Thursday versus the Kraken after a minus-3 showing last Tuesday against the Jets. The 23-year-old still has a few warts in his game, but he's proven himself to be a solid bottom-four defenseman with scoring upside. He's at 13 points over 28 contests, matching his point total from 41 outings a year ago.