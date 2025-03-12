Mason Lohrei News: Nets equalizer in comeback

Lohrei scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Lohrei has been limited to two goals over six outings in March. His tally Tuesday tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. While he's dropped in consistency a bit lately, the 24-year-old defenseman has still been a breakout player this season with five goals, 29 points, 72 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 61 contests overall.