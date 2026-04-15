Mason Lohrei News: Pockets helper

Lohrei notched an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Lohrei ended a seven-game point drought. He was able to play in the last five contests of the regular season after a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Lohrei finished the regular season with 26 points, 72 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 30 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 73 appearances while mainly playing in a bottom-four role.