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Mason Lohrei News: Pockets helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Lohrei notched an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Lohrei ended a seven-game point drought. He was able to play in the last five contests of the regular season after a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Lohrei finished the regular season with 26 points, 72 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 30 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 73 appearances while mainly playing in a bottom-four role.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
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