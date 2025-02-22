Fantasy Hockey
Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei News: Poised to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 3:40pm

Lohrei (illness) is expected to play against Anaheim on Saturday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Despite skipping the morning skate, Lohrei will be in the lineup. He has accounted for three goals, 23 points, 45 shots on net and 71 blocked shots through 52 appearances this season. Due to the absence of Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Lohrei could receive an increased role while seeing time on the top power-play unit.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
