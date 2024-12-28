Mason Lohrei News: Posts assist in win

Lohrei notched an assist and went plus-4 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lohrei's had the occasional poor defensive game, but he looked good Saturday. The 23-year-old defenseman has four assists and a plus-3 rating over his last seven contests. For the season, he's at 16 points (seven on the power play), 29 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 33 appearances, primarily in a bottom-four role.