Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Lohrei (upper body) will play against Philadelphia on Sunday, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Following a four-game absence, Lohrei will replace Jordan Harris in Sunday's lineup against the Flyers. The 25-year-old Lohrei has accounted for seven goals, 25 points, 67 shots on net and 86 blocked shots across 68 appearances this season.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Lohrei See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Lohrei See More
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
35 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
136 days ago
Category Targets: Building Momentum
NHL
Category Targets: Building Momentum
Author Image
Corey Abbott
140 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
161 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
177 days ago