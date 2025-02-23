Mason Lohrei News: Tallies two assists

Lohrei registered two helpers, took four shots on goal and had two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

Lohrei was the primary helper on Morgan Geekie's game-tying goal to send the game to overtime. His other helper came on the power play, where he has assumed blue line work with a man advantage after Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve. Overall, the 24-year-old defenseman has three goals, 22 helpers, 49 shots on net and 72 blocks in 53 games this season. His two-point effort on Saturday broke a five-game drought without points and was his first multi-point game since mid-January. While McAvoy remains out, Lohrei should continue to receive a large portion of ice time and opportunities to produce on Boston's blue line. He has strong value for fantasy in deep leagues.