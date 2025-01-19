Mason Lohrei News: Two helpers Saturday
Lohrei picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Senators.
Both helpers came in the first period on the Bruins' first two goals in the wild back-and-forth contest. Lohrei has moved onto the first power-play unit with Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) both sidelined, and he's popped for a goal and five points over the last four games. Three of those assists have come with the man advantage.
