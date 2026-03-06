Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Marchment (lower body) is day-to-day, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Marchment sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida. His test results came back negative, but it remains unclear if he will play against Utah on Saturday. Marchment has produced five goals and 10 points in his last 11 appearances.

Mason Marchment
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Marchment See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Marchment See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago