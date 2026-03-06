Mason Marchment Injury: Deemed day-to-day
Marchment (lower body) is day-to-day, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Marchment sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida. His test results came back negative, but it remains unclear if he will play against Utah on Saturday. Marchment has produced five goals and 10 points in his last 11 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Marchment See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Marchment See More