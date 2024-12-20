Fantasy Hockey
Mason Marchment headshot

Mason Marchment Injury: Deemed game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Marchment (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Rangers, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Marchment exited Wednesday's game against Toronto in the third period due to an unspecified injury, and he recently underwent X-rays that came back negative. He was on the ice for the Stars' optional morning skate Friday but is still feeling sore, so the team will wait to see how he feels ahead of puck drop before determining his status. Justin Hryckowian could enter the lineup if Marchment is unable to suit up.

Mason Marchment
Dallas Stars
