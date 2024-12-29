Fantasy Hockey
Mason Marchment Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Marchment (upper body) is considered week-to-week after he was struck in the face with a puck Friday against the Wild, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Per Heika, doctors are waiting for swelling to subside before making an official diagnosis, though it sounds like Marchment will miss time. Justin Hryckowian was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday and will likely assume a bottom-six role in Marchment's absence.

